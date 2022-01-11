Virginia Rose Gilfillan

Virginia Rose Gilfillan, 76, of Aquebogue, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 8, 2022.

She was the beloved wife for 55 years of William M. Gilfillan; loving mother of Kevin (Jennifer), Jennifer Cleary (Keith), Brian (Kristina Ebbott) and Kate Gilfillan; adoring grandmother of Ryan, Quinn, Erin, Julianna, Liam, Timothy, Will and Ella; and dear sister of Jim Brennan (MaryAnne) and Marie Maloney (Jack).

Ginny is loved and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive visitors at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made in Ginny’s memory to East End Hospice, where she volunteered for many years, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

