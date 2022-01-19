Zoom attack not classified a hate crime, Hundreds mourn teacher

A screen shot taken by a Suffolk Times editor 25 minutes into the meeting.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Chief: Zoom attack is not classified as a computer or hate crime

Hundreds mourn teacher with candlelight vigil at Greenport High School

Boys Basketball: Settlers are on the rebound

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead ZBA, Salvation Army work toward compromise to allow some donation bins to remain at East Main Street store

NORTHFORKER

Black Sheep Bagels celebrates opening in Jamesport

These #northforker photos will give you the best kind of winter vibes

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33. There’s a chance of snow overnight with little to no accumulation.