Zoom attack not classified a hate crime, Hundreds mourn teacher

Jan. 19
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Chief: Zoom attack is not classified as a computer or hate crime
Hundreds mourn teacher with candlelight vigil at Greenport High School
Boys Basketball: Settlers are on the rebound
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead ZBA, Salvation Army work toward compromise to allow some donation bins to remain at East Main Street store
NORTHFORKER
Black Sheep Bagels celebrates opening in Jamesport
These #northforker photos will give you the best kind of winter vibes
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33. There’s a chance of snow overnight with little to no accumulation.