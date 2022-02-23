Cutchogue resident Alice M. Doroski died Feb. 22, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 94.

Born Aug. 3, 1927, in Water Mill, she was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Mysliborski) Kruszeski. She graduated from Greenport High School.

Ms. Doroski worked as a bookkeeper for Mullen Motors in Southold. She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue and the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild.

Family said she enjoyed bowling in her younger years, bingo, quilting and crocheting.

Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, she is survived by her children, Anthony “Ted,” of North Carolina, Theresa LaCombe of Frankfort, N.Y., and Katherine Doroski of Shelter Island; her sister, Patricia Gadzinski of Riverhead; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League (nfawl.org).