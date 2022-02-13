Applicants sought for Veterans Day Wedding Giveback at Brecknock Hall

The 2019 winning couple, Kaitlin and Kyle Holmes, celebrated their wedding at Brecknock Hall Nov. 10, 2019. (Credit: Ken Hild/courtesy)

An annual North Fork tradition returns in 2022 as applications are now being sought for the Veterans Day Wedding Giveback, hosted by Peconic Landing and Brecknock Hall in Greenport.

The free wedding giveaway had been on hiatus the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our 10-year anniversary of having the veterans wedding,” said Robert Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing.

Peconic Landing will also bring back its Bridal Boutique Wedding Showcase, scheduled for March 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brecknock Hall. The event is free to members of the community planning a wedding or other celebration in the area.

The wedding giveback is open to both current and veteran service members. At least one partner must have served or currently serves in the U.S. armed forces. Applicants can visit brecknockhall.com/veterans-day to enter by March 15.

This year’s winning couple will be gifted the wedding, estimated at $60,000, on Sunday, Nov. 13, in honor of Veterans Day. The wedding can accommodate up to 82 guests.

Denis Bischoff, a veteran himself, has been on the panel for four years that selects the winning couple.

“We’ve seen some beautiful weddings here,” Mr. Bischoff said. “I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world, just to see their faces and how happy they are and they don’t have to worry about anything.”

The Bridal Boutique Showcase started in 2018 as a way to give exposure to the vendors who donate free services or items for the wedding giveback.

Valerie Tirelli-Hallock, the sales and events coordinator for Brecknock Hall, said it’s not difficult to find vendors to participate in the event.

“I don’t have to look far for the vendors,” she said. “So many of them come to us because they want to be part of it because it’s such a great event.”

The showcase features over 30 wedding planning professionals such as caterers, photographers, florists, stylists, décor specialists, bakers and more, according to a press release.

Some of the local vendors participating to date include Blooms by Design, Fresh Faces Photo Booth, Leanne’s Specialty Cakes, North Fork Bridal Shoppe and more.

Guests to the wedding boutique are asked to register here.