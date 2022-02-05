Blotter: Arson squad investigating boat fires

The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad is investigating after five boats caught fire at Albertson Marine in Southold last week.

According to police, an officer responded to the boat yard along Route 25 early last Monday morning and discovered five winterized boats that were being stored outside were on fire. Southold Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire around 3:40 a.m. and no cause has been determined officials said.

• Southold Town police cited a 76-year-old Greenport man for driving with a suspended license after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light in the eastbound lane of Route 48 in Peconic last Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report, the driver, Robert Reed, told police he accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and was issued two summonses. No injuries were reported, officials said.

• Police were called to a disturbance along Second Street in Greenport Saturday night.

According to a police report, a woman called police after two people clearing snow next door were running a generator in the bed of their pickup truck and began cursing at her when she asked them to turn it off shortly before 11 p.m. The two subjects reportedly left the area before police arrived.

• Police assisted a 61-year-old Greenport man home after his vehicle became disabled on Sound Avenue in Jamesport around 1 a.m. Sunday.

• A 59-year-old Cutchogue man driving on New Suffolk Road damaged a park car after turning onto the road and hitting it with his plow Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported to police and no one was injured in the incident.

• Detectives are investigating after a 92-year-old Southold man discovered that an unknown person attempted to make a fraudulent $49,563.89 bank transfer in his name. The incident was reported to police last Tuesday and the wire transfer has been canceled, officials said.

• Police were called to a report of an overdose at a home on Route 48 in Greenport early last Monday morning. An officer responded and found a 28-year-old man alert and breathing who admitted to doing cocaine. He was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation, reports said.

• An Orient woman called police to report that hunters were too close to her property along Route 25 Friday afternoon.

An officer responded around 5:16 p.m. and spoke with a 57-year-old Jamesport man who had permission to hunt on the land, had a valid license and was “well within” state shotgun hunting parameters, a report said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.