Blotter: Greenport man charged with DWI after crashing into utility pole

Southold Town police arrested a 27-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a pole along Route 25 in Southold last Wednesday night.

According to police, Jonathan Velado Gomez was operating a gray BMW sedan westbound on Route 25 near the Port of Egypt Marina around 8:15 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and collided with a Verizon pole that snapped in half.

Officers at the scene determined Mr. Gomez was not injured but was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with first-offense DWI, officials said.

• Police were called to a disturbance at Southold High School during a basketball game versus Port Jefferson Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, the visiting team’s coach and spectators became irate after a call made by the referee and a verbal altercation ensued.

Police controlled the situation and remained at the school until both teams left after the game.

• Detectives are investigating a report of a possible burglary at a Cut­chogue home.

A Beebe Drive resident contacted police last Tuesday to report that she returned home from vacation and found a window wide open and sliding glass door unlocked. According to police, footprints in the snow were visible leading up to her window.

No items were reported missing, but an investigation is ongoing.

• Police were called to a verbal altercation at the Silver Sands Motel in Greenport Sunday morning.

An employee called police shortly before noon to report an unknown man taking photos of the property.

Police located a 56-year-old Manhattan man riding a bicycle nearby, who said he was taking pictures of the motel because it looked interesting.

• A 37-year-old Greenport man called police last Tuesday after he reportedly gave an unknown man a ride from Southold to Greenport who refused to get out of his vehicle.

The man fled the area before police responded around 9:40 p.m., according to a report.

• Police were called to a farm along Route 25 in Mattituck after a caller reported finding an unknown man sleeping in an outbuilding without permission last Thursday afternoon.

A notice of trespass was signed and the 48-year-old man left the area refusing further assistance from police.

• Police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the end of Chablis Path in Southold last Monday evening.

An officer spoke with a 61-year-old Southold man who was in the woods looking for a deer he shot earlier while hunting.

• Police are investigating two reports of identity theft.

A Mattituck woman reported that her personal information was used to open several bank accounts in January and a Greenport man reported that his information was used to open two fraudulent checking accounts last Wednesday.

Both were advised to close the accounts and closely monitor their credit and bank information while police investigate.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.