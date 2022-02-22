Cutchogue housing project back on table, Mattituck proposes $42.8M school budget

A sign saying “No apartments here” in front of the former Knights of Columbus in 2020.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pared down affordable housing project in Cutchogue back on table

Mattituck proposes $42.8M school budget, new capital reserve fund

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cheerleading: A first for SWR — county champion!

NORTHFORKER

These North Fork summer camps are being offered in 2022

North Fork Dream Home: Classic post and beam on Nassau Point

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast today with mild temperatures and a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be breezy this evening with gusts as high as 37 mph and the low will be around 50.