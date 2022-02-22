Cutchogue housing project back on table, Mattituck proposes $42.8M school budget
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Pared down affordable housing project in Cutchogue back on table
Mattituck proposes $42.8M school budget, new capital reserve fund
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cheerleading: A first for SWR — county champion!
NORTHFORKER
These North Fork summer camps are being offered in 2022
North Fork Dream Home: Classic post and beam on Nassau Point
WEATHER
Rain is in the forecast today with mild temperatures and a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be breezy this evening with gusts as high as 37 mph and the low will be around 50.