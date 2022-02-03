Daily Update: $5M groundwater system recommended in Greenport, Winter festival set for Feb. 19

An aerial view of Greenport. (Credit: David Benthal)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Study recommends $5M groundwater recharge system for Greenport

‘Jim loved the town;’ Grahtwohl remembered as passionate keeper of town history

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 3, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Correction officers intercept large meat cleaver mailed to inmate at Riverside jail

NORTHFORKER

Southold winter festival set for Feb. 19: Here’s what you need to know

WEATHER

It will be cloudy and mild today with a chance for rain mainly after 1 p.m., and a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will continue to fall this evening and the low tonight will be around 37.