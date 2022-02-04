Daily Update: The Candy Man will close with sale of Orient building
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The Candy Man, which dates back to the 1960s, will close with sale of Orient building
Column: As we celebrate history, let’s honor all of it
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead police officer injured on call by suspected impaired driver
With several projects in the works, here’s how downtown Riverhead development stands
NORTHFORKER
The Sommelier Sessions: Ami Opisso of Lieb Cellars
North Fork Open Houses: Four listings for the week of Feb. 5
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rain may turn to a wintry mix tonight as temperatures dip below freezing to around 21 degrees. The temperature will remain in the 20s and 30s with sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.