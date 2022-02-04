Daily Update: The Candy Man will close with sale of Orient building

The property that includes The Candy Man, an iconic Orient candy shop, is on the market. The business will close with the sale of the building. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The Candy Man, which dates back to the 1960s, will close with sale of Orient building

Column: As we celebrate history, let’s honor all of it

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead police officer injured on call by suspected impaired driver

With several projects in the works, here’s how downtown Riverhead development stands

NORTHFORKER

The Sommelier Sessions: Ami Opisso of Lieb Cellars

North Fork Open Houses: Four listings for the week of Feb. 5

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rain may turn to a wintry mix tonight as temperatures dip below freezing to around 21 degrees. The temperature will remain in the 20s and 30s with sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.