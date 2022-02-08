Donna K. Chabot of Cutchogue died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. She was 58 years old.

Donna was born Oct. 29, 1963, in Altus, Okla., to Barbara A. (Horton) and Martin J. Leonard. She was one of three children. She graduated from Southold High School and then attended Suffolk County Community College. On Sept. 21, 2013, she married Lawrence A. Chabot. Donna worked as a home health care aide for 30-plus years.

Predeceased by her parents, Donna is survived by her husband, Larry; son Daniel Bridge; granddaughter Emelia Rose Jacobi; siblings Karen M. Finne (Harry) of Girardville, Pa., and Margaret Leonard-Loper (John) of Mattituck; nieces Leigh Ann Finne and Katherine Loper; nephews Scott Loper and Joseph Loper; great-niece Caoimhe MacDonald; and great-nephews Hoyt Hughes and Elijah Snipes.

The family has chosen to remember Donna’s life privately at this time. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

