ELIH Auxiliary raises $510,000 in 2021, setting record for single year

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary raised a record-breaking $510,000 in 2021, the Greenport hospital announced Tuesday.

The total narrowly passed the prior record set in 2019 of $500,000 and well surpassed the 2020 total during the first year of the pandemic when $320,000 was raised.

“This dynamic group has been active on the North Fork even prior to our hospital opening,” said Paul Connor, the hospital’s CEO, in a statement. “They supported the initial effort to bring the hospital to Greenport, and they have not stopped since. Their work is vital to SBELIH and our ability to serve the growing health care needs of North Fork residents and visitors.”

The auxiliary organized a number of fundraising efforts to reach that total, such as the ELIH Opportunity Shop, which is a thrift store in Greenport Village. Annual events also include the “Head to Toe” Fashion Show and car raffle in May, the Dream Green Extravaganza that awards cash prizes to 65 winners at the Maritime Festival and the Ladies’ Day on the Links and North Fork Open tennis tournament, which take place in the fall. The “Op Shop” is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and donations are accepted during open hours.

The auxiliary volunteers also work at the front desk of the hospital, assist visitors and perform clerical duties.

“We were formed to do exactly what we are doing today, to provide services and support to this hospital and the community so that health care can flourish on the North Fork,” said Helene Fall, the auxiliary president. “Over the years we have continually stepped up our efforts.”

The auxiliary has raised more than $11 million since its inception, according to the hospital. Money raised is earmarked for the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, which was established in 2006.

Last year, the auxiliary honored Nora Busch, the corresponding secretary and past president, with a proclamation for clocking more volunteer hours than anyone in its history.