Elsi Lekich, former resident of Southold from 1974 to 2012, passed away peacefully at her home in Coatesville, Pa., surrounded by family on Feb. 7, 2022.

Elsi loved her life in Southold, where she and her late husband enjoyed a full and active life until she moved to West Chester, Pa., in 2012 to be closer to her family.

Having grown up in Italy before World War II, her early years were marked by trying to survive the ravages of war with her family. After the war, Italy lost territories to the east. Then under Yugoslavia, Elsi married and had three sons (Ivo, Korado and Karlo). In 1962 the family escaped the clutches of communism and headed first to Italy and then to the United States, in 1963.

Born Nov. 5, 1926, in Nerezine, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Andrea Deskovic and Katerina Zuklich Descovic. She is survived by her sons Ivo Lekich and his wife, Rosa, and Karlo Lekich and his wife, Diane; four grandchildren (Day, Adria, Andre and Eric); and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, one brother, her loving husband, Karlo, and her son, Korado.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA (details at DellaFH.com). The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 52125 Main Road, Southold, NY (date and time to be determined) and interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold (details at DellaFH.com).

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.

