Greenport homeowners outraged over blizzard fines, Southold Town to distribute COVID-19 tests

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to town residents Tuesday.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport homeowners outraged over blizzard fines; Village says they should know the law

Southold Town to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests Monday

Guest Column: Gerrymandering hurts our democracy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Citing overcrowding, Riverhead Town plans to limit beach passes again to residents only

NORTHFORKER

How the emergence of kelp is capturing carbon, fertilizing fields and tickling the fancy of North Fork chefs

North Fork Open Houses: Four listings for the week of Feb. 26

WEATHER

Expect rain and wind today with a high temperature near 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 20. Temperatures are expected to mostly remain in the 30s despite sunny skies this weekend.