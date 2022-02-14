Helen J. Rosenblum

April 9, 1945 – Feb. 4, 2022

The Honorable Helen J. Rosenblum of Shelter Island, N.Y., died suddenly on Feb. 4, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She is survived by her loving fiancé, Edward J. Boyd, of Southold, N.Y.; two nephews, Jeffrey Rosenblum of Annandale, Va., and Eric M. Rosenblum of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a niece, Jennifer Asher of Plano, Texas.

Helen was a graduate of George Washington University and Fordham University School of Law. She was an accomplished attorney at law who served as Shelter Island Town Justice from 2004 to 2020, as a presiding justice of the East End Regional Interventional Court from 2011 to 2020, as Shelter Island Town Attorney from 1986 to 2001, and as attorney for the Shelter Island Fire District from 1986.

She was an honorary life member of Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services, having been active for many years as a critical care technician with the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance, where she served as an assistant chief, including providing care at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001.

Additionally, Helen was a member of the Suffolk County Regional EMS Council (REMSCO) and the Suffolk County Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee (REMAC) as well as serving on the board of directors of the Suffolk County Ambulance Chiefs Association and the North Fork Volunteer Rescue Squad Association.

Helen leaves behind an untold number of people and animals whose lives were made better by her concern and care. She was a loving and giving individual who will be missed beyond any measure that can be expressed in mere words.

An interfaith memorial word service was conducted Feb. 12, 2022, at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church in Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. Following interment at Shelter Island Cemetery, a memorial luncheon was held at the Shelter Island Fire Department headquarters.

Contributions in Helen’s name to North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958 or to Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 would be appreciated.

