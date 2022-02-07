Obituaries

Helen J. Rosenblum

By The Suffolk Times

The Honorable Helen J. Rosenblum of Shelter Island died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. 

The Family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, with a firematic/EMS service at 6 p.m. 

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Our Lady of The Isle R.C. Church in Shelter Island Heights with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating. 

Interment will follow at Shelter Island Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

