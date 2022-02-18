Historical Society issues apology for newsletter featuring 1926 KKK ad, East Hampton delays airport closure

The East Hampton Airport. (Credit: Courtesy of The Southampton Press)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Hampton Town Board delays airport’s temporary closing

Cutchogue man’s family owes a debt that can never be repaid

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Suffolk County Historical Society issues apology for newsletter featuring 1926 KKK advertisement

Two federal search warrants executed at Wading River homes

Highway superintendent could see salary increase by $20K for additional duties

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Luchacubano opens in Riverhead

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork during the February break

North Fork Open Houses: Ten listings for the week of Feb. 19

WEATHER

A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph are forecast with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Rain is likely with a thunderstorm possible before 10 a.m. Skies will clear tonight and the low will be around 19 degrees.

There’s a chance for a snow shower on Saturday and sunny skies with a high near 34 are expected on Sunday.