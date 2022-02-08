Historical society names new director, Police identify man found dead in Riverhead

The Oysterponds Historical Society grounds on Village Lane in Orient. (Credit: David Benthal)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Head of Gracie Mansion Conservancy named head of Oysterponds Historical Society

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Advisory committee discusses marijuana regulations such as hours of operation

Police identify man found dead at tent encampment

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: A pied-à-terre for the mariner in you

The List: Practice self care this Valentine’s Day

WEATHER

Cloudy skies are expected to clear this morning with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.