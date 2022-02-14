John M. Szymczak died Jan. 31, 2022, at Thomasville Hospital in North Carolina. He was 56.

Mr. Szymczak was born and raised in Cutchogue, the son of Stanislaw and Tilli Szymczak.

Predeceased by his parents and two wives, Christine and Therese, he is survived by his daughters, Anna and Sofie; his brothers, Joe and Stanley; and his sisters, Tilli Szymczak and Eileen Sayre.

The family has chosen to remember his life privately at this time. A memorial service may be planned in the future.