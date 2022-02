Mamie A. “Dolly” Lawson of Mattituck died Feb. 9, 2022. She was 82.

Viewing services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck. Homegoing services will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.