Margit Triska Webb

Margit Triska Olstad Webb, born on June 4, 1932, to Ester Margit and Joseph Aldis Triska at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, Long Island, and died in Florida on Feb. 1, 2022.

She graduated from Greenport High School in 1950 and from Duke University in 1954. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She had three children with her husband Robert Lamar Cannon, whom she met at Duke University: Catherine Margit Cannon, Sandra Leigh Cannon and Robert Milchrest Cannon; and two grandchildren: Jeremy Seth Cannon and Benjamin Joseph Cannon.

Her second husband, Peter White, afforded her the opportunity to serve newly divorced women from a nonprofit called “Washington Opportunities for Women.” It was the mid-’70s; divorces were new and she helped women get their first jobs and first credit. She remained close with her stepchildren.

In 1984 she became a certified financial planner and became a broker at Merrill Lynch/Prudential Bache/Dean Witter/Morgan Stanley. She never changed places but the parent companies did. She was a financial planner until she retired from Morgan Stanley around 2005.

She spent the last 20 years of her life in North Palm Beach, Fla., with her beloved husband Donald I. Webb (deceased December 2011), whom she married in 2001. They enjoyed a fantastic lifestyle between Lost Tree Village, Toronto, and Greenport. Together they traveled all over the world, took in art and culture, and ate marvelously.

Margit loved the color aqua and the tranquility of turquoise waters. These past few years she loved watching sailing, tennis and football. She really loved life and did not want to go. She passed away Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by people who loved her.

Memorial services will be held in her hometown, Greenport, in June. She will be laid to rest in Sterling Cemetery next to her daughter Catherine Cannon.

Donations can be made to the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation, a project she worked on at their inception.

