Mary Hallock Smith

The summer sun shines high in the bright blue sky, as a light southwest wind fills the sails. The Irwin tacks back and forth in front of Camp Mineola as the occupants enjoy the fresh salt air, the sound of the bay lapping at the hull, and a simple picnic packed from home. This ordinary moment took place many times in the life of Mary Hallock Smith, and represents the happiest of times.

Mary died Feb. 10, 2022. She was a beloved wife to Kent, mom to JR and Jennifer, Mormor to Christopher and Peyton, best friend and partner to George, mother-in-law to Phil and Marsha, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend to many. She will be missed dearly.

A celebration of her life will take place this summer, at her Mattituck home on the bay. If you would like to do something in Mary’s memory, please consider spreading an act of kindness to make this world a better place, just as Mary’s life on earth has done.

