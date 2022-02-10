Daily Update

Mattituck High School theater group returns to the stage this weekend, Indoor mask mandate expires

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound

A scene from Mattituck Musical Theater Company’s production of ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ during Monday’s dress rehearsal at Mattituck High School. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A long-awaited return to the stage for Mattituck High School’s theater group

Award-winning songwriter, photographer faced homelessness until Nashville music community poured in support

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 10, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

$1M fish passage project at Woodhull Dam to provide boost for local marine ecosystem

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.

Related Content