Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New civic association forms for Southold-Peconic

Veterans Day Wedding Giveback returning to Brecknock Hall

Program aimed at helping parents improve their English to resume after pandemic quickly brought it to halt

Column: Ten years ago, after Super Bowl XLVI, my life changed

Wrestling: Mattituck’s Sparaccio wins county title, Most Outstanding Wrestler award

Boys Basketball: Ex-Settler coaches Pierson to playoff win over alma mater

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two-hour delay planned for all schools in Riverhead Town Monday

Sound Justice Initiative program aims to expand educational opportunities to incarcerated individuals

After pandemic upended 2020 parade, Dawn Thomas to return as grand marshal of Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade

Railroad avenue development to feature 243-unit apartment complex, parking garage

Wrestling: SWR’s Steimel wins Division II county title

NORTHFORKER

Fight off cabin fever with these tips for your home

Fire cider: A tonic for whatever ails you

Farmstand to Plate: A North Fork take on a New Orleans Po’boy

One Minute on the North Fork: Valentine’s Day at Disset Chocolate

Let’s Talk about Wellness: Local doctors on things they want their patients to know

Shop Local: Staying farm fresh in February

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 10.