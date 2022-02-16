New owners launch Inn at Orient, Northforker lists Magic Fountain’s top flavors

Tracy Sutton has experience owning and running multiple other businesses, including companies The Maine Ingredient, Cookies & Quilts and interior design studio Tracy Sutton Design. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New owners launch Inn at Orient, formerly Orient Inn

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police say no opioids, fentanyl involved in unrelated cases involving high school students

Riverhead CAP executive director discusses drug prevention tips

Board delays vote on EPCAL land transfer as public requests more information at hearing

Girls Basketball: Costello’s wild shot answers SWR’s prayers

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Magic Fountain Ice Cream, Mattituck

Find charming decor at Island Farmhouse at the Shoppes at East Wind

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.