New owners launch Inn at Orient, Northforker lists Magic Fountain’s top flavors
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
New owners launch Inn at Orient, formerly Orient Inn
Police say no opioids, fentanyl involved in unrelated cases involving high school students
Riverhead CAP executive director discusses drug prevention tips
Board delays vote on EPCAL land transfer as public requests more information at hearing
Girls Basketball: Costello’s wild shot answers SWR’s prayers
Most Popular: Magic Fountain Ice Cream, Mattituck
Find charming decor at Island Farmhouse at the Shoppes at East Wind
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.