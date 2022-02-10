Patricia Janet Tramposch

Patricia Janet Tramposch reached the end of her wonderful life on Jan. 31, 2022, at the age of 89.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 29, 1932, to Charles and Grace Ellis. Patricia was a longtime resident of Stony Brook, N.Y., before moving to East Marion, N.Y., in 2011.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Walter J. Tramposch; her brothers, Charles and Richard Ellis; and her son-in-law Brian Peterson. She is survived by her four children, Lynn Peterson, Gail Sable (David), Janet Bredes (Bruce) and Walter R. Tramposch. She leaves behind her grandchildren, James Miller (Jocelyn), Aubrey Storring (Caleb), Alicia Sterbutzel (Peter), Katherine Sterbutzel (Jan), Grace Mason (Michelle) and William Bredes; sisters-in-law Rosemarie Ellis, Peggy Spits Warnars-Tramposch and Heika Tramposch; eight great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Patricia loved her family and friends more than anything else. She never met a stranger and was sincerely kind to everyone. Her love of life was evident in the way she lived. Always up for an adventure, she enjoyed traveling the world, sailing to new and familiar places, and always enjoying the friendships she made on the way. Her unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father was the foundation upon which she built her life.

She loved to entertain, celebrate and support others. Patricia was an avid volunteer for numerous groups throughout her life and continued to enjoy participating in charitable projects with the East Marion/Orient Homemakers Group, where she cherished many friendships later in life.

Sewing was truly a passion for Patricia. She loved the challenge of creating beautiful things. As a talented dressmaker, her vision for design and skill in construction was always evidenced in all her work.

We take comfort in knowing that Patricia is now at peace and will miss her more than words can say. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

This is a paid notice.