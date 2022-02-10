Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

East and westbound lanes on Route 48 in Southold are both closed after an early morning accident Thursday toppled a utility pole, blocking the road, Southold Town police said in a release.

Police said two people were injured in the single-car motor vehicle accident at the Richmond Road intersection. A driver and passenger were transported by Southold Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic along Route 48 was being diverted down Soundview Avenue to Old North Road and Eastbound traffic was being diverted down Boisseau Avenue to Route 25.

The roadway is expected to be closed for most of today,” police said in the release.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m.