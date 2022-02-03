Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 3, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated December 19-25, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Rispone, A, to Smith, Barbara, 31 Summerfield Ln N (600-45.1-1-31), (R), $451,000

• Van de Wetering, M, to Roanoke 14 LLC, 27 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.25), (R), $345,000

• Stasi, G & T, to Bernstein, Kenneth, 183 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.18), (R), $749,000

• Corwin, D & M, to Ott, Michael, 21 Linda Ave (600-85-2-52), (R), $385,000

• 396 Main Road LLC to Dabhi & Associates LLC, 396 Main Rd (600-85-3-4), (R), $230,000

• Deschamps, J & T, to Harris, Crystal, 254 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-86-2-16.5), (R), $570,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Ernst, R, to Dzakonski, Powell, 113 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-13), (R), $390,000

• Fertal, G & L, to Gill, Sukhbir, 65 Baiting Dr (600-62-3-2.17), (R), $640,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Falco, F & S, to Schembri, Anthony, 84 Wildwood Dr (600-97-1-2), (R), $250,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Woods, John, Harvest Pointe Home 72 (1000-102.1-1-40), (R), $727,900

• Rimor Development LLC to Tarkoff, David, 14 Harvest Pointe Ln, #85 (1000-102.1-1-53), (R), $835,000

• McCartney, J & B, to Mintz, Alexander, 3915 Vanston Rd (1000-111-14-40), (R), $835,000

• Elak Jr, J, to Walker/McCall LLC, 21657 Rt 25 (1000-116-1-10), (V), $739,100

EAST MARION (11939)

• Moraitis, H, to Pagano, Mark, 2115 Cedar Dr (1000-22-5-26), (V), $285,000

• Higgins, D & M, to Vorvolakos, John, 100 Oak Ct (1000-31-3-11.13), (R), $1,275,000

• Miller, A, to Levitan, Michael, 360 Bay Ave (1000-31-8-7), (R), $450,000

• Tonsmeire Jr, J, to Schwartz, Martha, 2820 Shipyard Ln #4M (1000-38.2-1-41), (C), $925,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Fiske, D, to Furse Trusts, William, Hay Harbor (1000-9-3-2.1), (R), $750,000

• Bartels Jr, C & K, to FWFI 2020 Nominee Trust, 845 Reservoir Rd (1000-9-9-29.6), (R), $1,900,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Hand, M, to Mitev, Roussi, 26 Silver Brook Dr (900-144-1-6), (R), $220,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Proteus Properties to Ivanov, Ventzislav, 1255 Sound Dr (1000-33-3-19.5), (R), $1,695,000

• D’Augusta, V & M, to North Fork Welding & Steel, 55 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-2-20), (R), $195,000

• Tamin, C, to Crowley, Ian, 220 Fifth Ave (1001-4-8-7), (R), $745,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Lokhandwala, H & P, to Brody, Matthew, 213 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-10.11), (R), $750,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Burke, T & K, to Elmendorf, Byron, 1570 Bray Ave (1000-126-7-26.1), (R), $685,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Weisent, F & M, to Redlener, Michael, 1835 Naugles Dr (1000-99-4-20), (R), $875,000

• Cardinale, A, to Tarr, David & Kerry, 160 Inlet View E (1000-100-3-10.13), (R), $1,450,000

• Porter, T, to Riecker, Thomas, 650 Cardinal Dr (1000-115-4-21), (R), $605,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Draga, K, to Triantafillou, Chris, 75 Pettys Dr (1000-14-2-4), (V), $803,200

• Marxen, P & M, to Cool, John, 1105 Greenway W (1000-15-1-26), (R), $1,300,000

• Benson, B, by Executor to Johnson, Kurt, 1600 Sound View Rd (1000-15-3-21), (R), $990,000

• Casablancas, C, to Forstmann, Stephan, 1750 Orchard St (1000-25-5-2), (V), $599,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dowling, N, to Verenitch, Natalia, 2105 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-132), (R), $335,000

• Anker, L, to Altman, Eugene, 34 Daly Ct (600-110-1-28), (R), $499,000

• Hulse Rentals LLC to Cognoscente Holdings LLC, 415 Ostrander Ave (600-127-1-15), (R), $336,500

• Lowe, A & J, to Oliva & Diaz, Carlos & Vilma, 146 Prospect Pl (600-127-6-2), (R), $520,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Cronin, J & A, to Payne & Binder, Beau & Alexandra, 26 S Ferry Rd (700-19-2-77.3), (V), $15,000

• PITW Family LP to Ashner, Samuel, 26 Shore Rd (701-1-2-4.1), (R), $3,650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Dunne Family Trust to Lindh, Alexander, 2175 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-5-48), (R), $675,000

• Gazza, R & D, to Lot 3.2 Isleofpaca BBG, 2850 Cedar Beach Rd (1000-91-1-3.2), (R), $975,000

• Chase/Horne, M, to Quatro, Paul, 425 Sunset Way (1000-91-1-11), (R), $535,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Mueller, L, to Natjoste Realty LLC, 49 Lewin Dr (600-27-1-6), (R), $461,000

• Rite Way Home Construction to Pallotta, Cheryl, 32 Beach Rd (600-32-3-34), (R), $410,000

• McCormack, K & K, to Norwood, Michael, 126 North Woods Dr (600-36-2-1.6), (R), $625,000

• Wild, E & L, to Hanwell, Marcus, 21 Anna Ct (600-56-1-5.8), (R), $755,000

• Andriani, M, to Browne, Brian, 35 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-8), (R), $449,350

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)