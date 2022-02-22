Robert Drews, 87, of Cutchogue died on Feb. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Marilee; his sons, Michael (Robin), Mark (Rebecca) and Brady (Amy); his daughters, Mary (Godfrey) and Kristin (Andrew); his sister, Helen Leitl; 12 grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He loved them all.

Bob loved fishing and dogs, especially Cameron.

Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown would be appreciated.