Robert M. Patchell of Mattituck passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. He was 79 years old.

Robert was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Bronx, N.Y., to Lillian (Gurley) and Michael Patchell. He was one of four children. In June of 1963 he married the love of his life, Patricia (née Habich) Patchell. Together they had two sons and raised their family on Long Island. He was self-employed. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren, especially taking them to their individual sporting events. They were his life.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; parents Lillian and Michael; and daughter-in-law Gayle Patchell. He is survived by his sons, Scott Patchell of Southold and Greg Patchell (Ellen) of Mattituck; and grandchildren Robbie, Bryan, Katie and Cade.

The family has chosen to remember Robert’s life privately at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project in Robert’s name.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

