Blotter: Man hurt tussling with friend outside Southold bar

Southold Town police responded to a disturbance at a Southold bar that left a 30-year-old man injured on Super Bowl Sunday.

The injured man was standing on the hood of a 35-year-old man’s truck in the parking lot of Sophie’s Rest and began urinating on his truck, according a police report.

As the man was stepping off the truck, the owner of the truck reportedly pulled him down, causing the two to fall on the ground and they began wrestling. The two men were broken up by other patrons at the bar.

An officer interviewed multiple patrons who confirmed the details of the incident, police said. The 35-year-old man told police that there was no verbal altercation prior to the incident and that the two men are “good friends.”

No video surveillance was available of the incident, according to the report.

Police were first notified as the injured man was being driven to a hospital with a broken leg and was advised by his mother to call 911. An officer took his statement at the town park on Main Road in Laurel.

The police report noted that the injured man was “unable to fully explain” details of the incident because he was highly intoxicated. “It appears at this point the injury sustained … was accidental in nature,” the report said.

Officials said Mattituck Fire Department was called to Laurel to treat the man and transport him to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The police report noted that Sgt. Steven Witzke responded to the scene in Southold in addition to the reporting officer.

• A 29-year-old Greenport man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly left the scene of an crash on Wiggins Street Saturday night.

Police stopped Juan Garcia on Route 25 driving away from the crash and noted that his vehicle had sustained front end damage.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old Greenport man for DWI after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle Saturday night.

According to a police report, Hector Melgar was found asleep with the engine running on Front Street around 9 p.m.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old Riverhead man for DWI in Greenport after receiving a report of people in a vehicle causing a noise disturbance and drinking alcohol.

Officers responded to Ludlam Place shortly after midnight last Thursday and concluded the driver of the vehicle, Elder Chavez Espinal, was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

• An officer responded to the Mattituck Marketplace after an employee was pushed and slapped by an unidentified Mohegan Lake, N.Y. man Saturday afternoon.

Reports said the man was acting strangely and became agitated when the 22-year-old employee asked if he needed help.

No charges have been filed, an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• A 76-year-old woman called police last Wednesday after receiving a call from a man who claimed to be calling on behalf of Medicare using her family physician’s phone number.

According to a police report, the man had her full name, address and date of birth and told her in order to get a new Medicare card, she would have to purchase a neck or knee brace.

Police advised the woman to contact Medicare and her physician’s office to let them know their phone number is being used in an attempt to scam people.

• Police responded to the end of Rabbit Lane in East Marion after a man reported a vehicle parked at the road end for approximately 30 minutes Friday night. An officer spoke with a 58-year-old woman who was unloading items from her car into her residence, reports said.

• Detectives are investigating a car battery reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Mattituck plaza last Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man, discovered the battery cables had been cut after attempting to jump start his car, reports said.

• A 52-year-old Southold man called police Saturday to report his identity was used to obtain a line of credit for a roofing and window company last month.

The man alerted the credit company to the fraudulent activity and an investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

• Police stopped a 50-year-old Centreville, Md. man for failing to maintain his lane along Route 25 in Mattituck last Wednesday afternoon.

The man reportedly told police he works for a nursery and was checking out red oak trees on his drive and writing down notes.

The man was advised to pull over in the future to write down notes, police said.

• Police were called to a vacant home along Washington Avenue in Greenport Sunday morning after receiving a report that the window was open.

According to a police report, officers canvassed the inside of the home and did not discover anyone inside. Strong winds are believed to have blown the window inward.

• A woman called police to report hearing a “suspicious noise” on South Street Saturday evening.

Officers responded and found a group of juveniles playing football in a backyard, and determined the noise was caused by the football hitting a chain link fence.

• An unknown person used a 73-year-old Peconic woman’s information to rent an iPhone 12, according to police reports. The woman reported the incident to police Friday after she was contacted by a collections agency.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.