Southold Town to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests Monday

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to town residents Tuesday.

Southold Town residents can pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test kit Monday.

Distribution will be done between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Southold Town Human Resource Center, located at 750 Pacific Street in Mattituck. Additional tests will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Southold Town Recreation Center, located at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic.

The kits contain two tests.

Suffolk County provided tests to local towns for distribution to residents. Riverhead Town held a distribution Tuesday.

For questions, contact the supervisor’s office at 631-765-1889.

Cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County have dropped significantly since January. Over a seven-day period from Feb. 16-22, the county averaged 159 new cases per day. The positivity rate on a seven-day average stands at 2.2% and there were 10.8 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day average.