State may lower OT threshold for farmworkers, Police investigating after two Riverhead students revived with Narcan

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Farm Laborers Wage Board recommends implementing 40 hour overtime threshold over next decade

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police investigating role opioids may have played in school incidents as third student transported to hospital Monday

Riverhead BOE approves repair reserve funds; district outlines first phase of 2022-23 budget

NORTHFORKER

Work(out) from home: These trainers will come to you

North Fork Dream Home: East Marion new-build has us dreaming of summer

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19.