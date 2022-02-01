Sunset Motel in Greenport sold, Services set for man who died during blizzard

Sunset Motel in Greenport, which sold last fall. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sunset Motel in Greenport sells to former owners of The Menhaden

Update: Services set for 77-year-old Cutchogue man who died during blizzard

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school district to receive higher than expected total in state aid

NORTHFORKER

Wine and cheese shops make the perfect pair in Wading River

Top five North Fork sales of 2021 all eclipsed $4M as demand continues to outpace supply

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy this evening and the low tonight will be around 23.