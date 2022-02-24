Village BID seeks return of parklets, Farmer remembered for preservation advocacy

John Talmage. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport BID seeks the return of parklets

John Talmage, ‘father of farmland preservation,’ dies at 91

NORTHFORKER

Cutchogue Diner After Dusk is a pop-up series with unique cuisine

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork the week of Feb. 24

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop to a low of 31 tonight and snow is after 1 a.m. with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.