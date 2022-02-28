Village board opposed to Mitchell Park landing site proposed for Peconic Jitney, Q&A with N.Y. marijuana expert

The Peconic Bay Water Jitney in 2012.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village board opposed to Mitchell Park landing site proposed for Peconic Jitney

Q&A: What are the implications of legalized marijuana in New York?

As Gov. Hochul pulls housing proposal from budget, Greenport discusses accessory apartments

At Riverhead church, pastor leads prayers for the people of Ukraine

Southold science teacher selected to state’s master teaching program

Governor says New York expected to lift mask mandate for schools Wednesday

Greenport businessman settles civil suit with $5.5M payout to estate of man he killed in crash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aquebogue man dies following single-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue

Attorney with ties to cannabis industry to be appointed to Riverhead IDA

‘Mini-Betty White,’ 12, raises funds for Kent Animal Shelter

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this March

Hidden North Fork: Hike your way to The Wrecks

Crate & Barrel opens first New York outlet at Tanger in Riverhead

North Fork Crush, a wine and spirits shop with a local twist, coming to Greenport

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through New Suffolk

Exploring the lighthouses of Southold Town

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 16.