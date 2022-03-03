Back to the drawing board at Love Lane, Farmers Market staying open year-round
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
With roundabout ruled out, it’s back to the drawing board at Love Lane
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Hall Notes: Hearing set for Suffolk Theater expansion; new lieutenant in police department
Boys Winter Track: Confort takes comfort in his hurdling progress
NORTHFORKER
East End Food Market will stay open year-round
Farm Stand to Plate: Fettunta with Jamesport Sourdough Bread & Spring Greens
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 15.