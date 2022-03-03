Back to the drawing board at Love Lane, Farmers Market staying open year-round

A roundabout had previously been considered for the Love Lane intersection in Mattituck. Officials have proposed a new plan that includes a stop sign for westbound traffic. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 3, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

With roundabout ruled out, it’s back to the drawing board at Love Lane

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Hall Notes: Hearing set for Suffolk Theater expansion; new lieutenant in police department

Boys Winter Track: Confort takes comfort in his hurdling progress

NORTHFORKER

East End Food Market will stay open year-round

Farm Stand to Plate: Fettunta with Jamesport Sourdough Bread & Spring Greens

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 15.