Barbara Rubenstein

Barbara Rubenstein of Cutchogue, fondly known as Bobbi, died Feb. 20, 2022, as a result of natural causes. She was 87 years old.

Bobbi was born March 27, 1934, in Philadelphia to James and Mildred Bryant. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and would have become a first-time great-grandmother this coming May.

Bobbi lived in various places growing up before settling in Lynbrook, N.Y., with her parents and sister Patricia during her teen years. She graduated from East Rockaway High School in 1952 with academic and athletic accolades. Afterwards, she attended Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt., where she studied literature and the arts.

During her time after college, she worked at various positions in the airline industry, eventually working at AMC Corporation in New York City and meeting her future husband.

On Oct. 17, 1957, she married the love of her life, Stanley Rubenstein. They began their married life in Bayside, Queens, before moving to Long Island, living in Plainview from 1960 to 1983. After raising five children, they moved to Cutchogue, building a beautiful home where they both were fully involved in their magnificent garden, along with local civic and volunteer groups.

During their time on the North Fork, Bobbi and Stanley became involved with numerous organizations, commenting, “This has become a very rewarding retirement for us.” They were very involved with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, Stanley acting as president and Bobbi acting as trustee. She also was president of the local Homemakers Society, orchestrating numerous charitable events, as well as volunteering for years at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Bobbi became a widow after the passing of her beloved Stanley in 2013, after 56 years of marriage. She is survived by three daughters and their families, Kim of Litchfield, Conn.; Courtney and her spouse, Susan, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; Sharon and her husband, Geoff, of Cape Cod, Mass.; sons Jordan of Santa Monica, Calif., and Jamie and family of Atlanta, Ga.; three wonderful grandchildren, Jarred and his wife, Nicki, Derek and his wife, Cavan, and Caleigh and her husband, Nate, who are expecting their first child in May. She is also survived by her dearly loved sister, Pat, of Norfolk, Va.

The family wishes to thank all of their dear friends for their love and support during this difficult time. Barbara was a remarkable and elegant woman whose taste shined through in everything she touched. She enjoyed so many things, always looking forward to learning more about the world she lived in. Barbara’s spirit will never leave this earth and the world is a better place because of her life. She will forever be missed.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.