Beverly Schanzer

Beverly Schanzer passed away at 83 on Feb. 14, 2022, at Peconic Landing in Greenport, N.Y. The cause of death was amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Beverly was born in New York City, but as part of a military family lived in many places around the country and world. She managed to go through fourth grade 2 1/2 times, by which time she knew the curriculum better than her teachers. Later, her ambition was to be a large animal vet. That plan was nixed by her grandmother, who declared, “You are not going to college to help cows give birth.” So, after Hunter High School, she went to Syracuse University and majored in American studies.

She had an illustrious media career. She worked for CBS in the news division with correspondents Mike Wallace, Douglas Edwards and Charles Collingsworth. She credited Betty Furness as being her mentor. Beverly won four Emmys and two Peabodys, the latter for a children’s program mandated by the FCC called “In the News at CBS.” Beverly also worked at NBC and then for a joint Hearst-ABC venture in the nascent cable television world to write and produce serious daytime programming in what was then a vast soapland. The resulting program, “Daytime,” became “Lifetime,” a huge success that is still on the air today.

Beverly wrote scripts for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Cotton Bowl Parade. She worked with Charles Schulz, creator of “Peanuts,” and Betty White. She even was Ann Landers for a time — who said, “You sound just like me.”

Beverly’s final gig was her own business, the A Team & Associates, arranging satellite media tours, revolutionary at that time. Beverly said Mary Higgins Clark, James Michener, Hillary Clinton, mystery writers as a group, and particularly Jimmy Carter were all good to work with. Martha Stewart and Nancy Reagan were not. Donald Trump said, “DON’T touch my hair!”

In retirement Beverly moved to Sag Harbor, N.Y., and was very active socially. She also returned to her early dream of acting to protect animals. She fought on behalf of deer and all wildlife, she entertained senior citizens at the East Hampton Senior Center, she played tennis, she entertained frequently and was always on the go. She will be missed by her many friends.

Beverly is survived by an older brother, Howard Schanzer of La Visa, Neb.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Contributions in her memory may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

