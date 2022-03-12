Blotter: Calverton man arrested for DWI after Cutchogue crash

Southold Town police arrested a Calverton man for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly caused a four-vehicle crash along Route 25 Sunday.

In a press release, police said Adam Chrzanowski, 41, was headed eastbound along Route 25 just east of Stillwater Avenue in Cut­ch­ogue when he swerved into the other lane while attempting to pass another eastbound vehicle around 6 p.m.

Officials said Mr. Chrzanowski sideswiped that vehicle, which was spun around and sent into a third vehicle. A fourth vehicle attempting to avoid the accident then swerved and collided with an unknown object, police said.

Multiple injuries were reported to police from six others involved, whose ages ranged from 54 to 74. Police did not indicate the extent of the injuries reported.

According to police, Mr. Chrzanowski was charged with DWI and refusing to take a breath test. Past reports indicate that he was also arrested for drunken driving by Southold police in 2017.

• A 55-year-old Greenport man was arrested for DWI after he was stopped for speeding in Mattituck last Thursday night.

Police said Thomas Hilton was stopped on Route 48 near Cox Neck Road for speeding around 6 p.m. and found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and several violations and arraigned at Southold Town Justice Court, officials said.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old man for harassment after allegedly punching a woman in the face at a residence in Mattituck last Monday night.

Officials said Joseph Grundstrom punched a woman after a verbal argument and was also found to be in violation of an order of protection. He was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment and transferred to police headquarters for processing, police said.

• A woman called police Saturday after a group of youths threw rocks at her car, causing a dent along Main Bayview Road in Southold.

No charges were filed, but police contacted their four parents/guardians and advised them about the incident.

• Two men were asked to leave a wooded area near Ninth Street in Greenport last Tuesday morning after they were discovered sleeping in an old building.

According to an incident report, the men, ages 25 and 36, were told to remove their property and trash and advised they could be arrested if they returned. Police also extinguished a smoldering campfire nearby, according to the report.

• An 80-year-old Peconic woman called police last Monday after receiving two phone calls from a man pretending to be her grandson in trouble and requesting $7,500.

The woman confirmed with family that no one was in trouble and police advised her to monitor her accounts in case of any fraudulent activity.

• Police responded to a fire alarm at a home on Reeve Road in Mattituck last Tuesday morning.

At the scene, officials determined there was no fire activity but that a water pipe had burst in the attic, causing extensive damage to the home.

The homeowner was advised to contact their insurance company to arrange for repairs.

• A Mattituck woman called police last Tuesday after receiving a text message from her credit card company that her Social Security number was found on a “dark web site.” The woman did not report any financial loss but detectives were notified about the incident.

• Police received an anonymous report of a driver changing its blinkers and throwing hand signs out the window along Route 25 in Mattituck last Wednesday evening.

An officer stopped a 65-year-old Cut­ch­ogue woman who said she does this in front of churches as a sign of protest.

An incident report indicated that the woman was advised that her signals should be used solely to alert other drivers around and that her actions could pose a hazard on the road.

• Police were called to the Cleaves Point condominium complex in East Marion last Tuesday afternoon after a resident reported being approached by a woman claiming to be a U.S. Census worker asking questions.

An officer was able to contact the U.S. Census regional office and confirm that the woman was an active census employee collecting surveys in the area.

• Police responded to a report of an erratic driver along Sound Avenue in Mattituck last Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was reportedly driving slowly, stopping and reversing and police spoke with the driver, a 27-year-old Mattituck man who said he was being tailgated.

Police advised the man to pull over and call the police in the future and told him he cannot impede traffic.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.