Calverton man indicted on upgraded charges for crash that injured another driver in Mattituck

Investigators at the scene more than two hours after the crash. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A Calverton man who prosecutors said was driving drunk on the January evening he ran a stop sign on Route 48 in Mattituck and caused a crash that injured another driver was arraigned Tuesday on upgraded charges, including a top count of first-degree aggravated vehicular assault.

Bartosz Debowski, 43, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before Judge John Collins and was placed on supervised release with a curfew as he awaits trial.

Mr. Debowski was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck shortly before 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, when he allegedly ran a stop sign and was t-boned by a 2001 Chevy pick-up truck at the intersection of Mill Lane, the DA’s office said in a previous press release.

At the arraignment Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cronin said a blood test taken one hour after the crash showed Mr. Debowski had a blood alcohol content of .21%, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%. He said the driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken leg and ribs and was hospitalized at Peconic Bay Medical Center for five days.

Through his attorney, Richard Pellegrino of Riverhead, Mr. Debowski, who works in construction, requested permission from the judge to drive on weekends to Norwich, N.Y, where he is doing work on a home at a property he owns. Judge Collins allowed him to do so, under the condition that he be monitored by GPS and obey a 9 p.m. curfew.

“I’d rather you not drive at all though, frankly,” Judge Collins said.

The indictment includes two additional felony assault charges related to the allegedly drunken crash. If convicted on the top charge, a class C felony, Mr. Debowski could face as much as 15 years in prison.