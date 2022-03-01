Corwin stepping down as Porters basketball coach, Crowd shows solidarity for Ukraine at rally

Supporters of Ukraine line Main Street in Riverhead Monday afternoon as a rally concluded at outside Town Hall. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys Basketball: Corwin stepping down as Porters coach

Crowd shows solidarity for Ukraine at rally in Riverhead

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BOE revises mask policy as state lifts school mandate starting Wednesday

NORTHFORKER

A 10-year tasting of 2012 Long Island wines

North Fork Dream Home: Perfect custom-built home with a modern farmhouse feel

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.