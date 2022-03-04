Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade to return, Sandy Beach sewer project moves forward

A scene from the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2019. (File photo)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After two-year delay, David Gamberg will lead Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade as grand marshal

Village moving forward with plans for sewer project in Sandy Beach neighborhood

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Following fatal house fire, Town officials outline changes to rental law for improved safety

Alive on 25 moves to Friday this year; dates set for Cardboard Boat Race, Halloween Fest and more

Domestic incident leads police to man responsible for two prior robberies

Police investigating report of attempted armed burglary

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s inside the March anniversary issue of northforker

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of March 5

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend with showers possible Saturday night through Sunday morning.