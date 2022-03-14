Daily Update: St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Cutchogue, High winds downed utility poles in Orient

The Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade returned Sunday after a two-year hiatus. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Cutchogue

Downed utility poles temporarily block access to Orient

New draft plan for Suffolk County bus system to bring minimal change to East End

Editorial: ‘Freedom isn’t free’ is on full display at church

Greenport School District outlines $21.5M budget that would increase funding for special education

Blotter: Calverton man arrested for DWI after Cutchogue crash

NORTHFORKER

Spring things to do with kids

The Eye Opener is a new treehouse adventure at Long Island Aquarium

In search of adventure and calm, North Fork Polar Bears community grows

The List: Irish delights you can find across the North Fork this week

One Minute on the North Fork: Spring arrives at Goodale Farms

What’s for sale on the North Fork that is newly constructed with a pool

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.