Daily Update

Daily Update: St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Cutchogue, High winds downed utility poles in Orient

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound

The Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade returned Sunday after a two-year hiatus. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Cutchogue

Downed utility poles temporarily block access to Orient

New draft plan for Suffolk County bus system to bring minimal change to East End

Editorial: ‘Freedom isn’t free’ is on full display at church

Greenport School District outlines $21.5M budget that would increase funding for special education

Blotter: Calverton man arrested for DWI after Cutchogue crash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Following ZBA ruling, Salvation Army can keep two drop-off bins at East Main Street location

Blotters: Juveniles charged with burglary at Little Flower school

SWR School District outlines $83.07M budget for 2022-23 that features ‘pre-Covid model’

NORTHFORKER

Spring things to do with kids

The Eye Opener is a new treehouse adventure at Long Island Aquarium

In search of adventure and calm, North Fork Polar Bears community grows

The List: Irish delights you can find across the North Fork this week

One Minute on the North Fork: Spring arrives at Goodale Farms

What’s for sale on the North Fork that is newly constructed with a pool

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.

Related Content

(function(){ var s = document.createElement('script'), e = ! document.body ? document.querySelector('head') : document.body; s.src = 'https://acsbapp.com/apps/app/dist/js/app.js'; s.async = true; s.onload = function(){ acsbJS.init({ statementLink : '', footerHtml : 'Web Accessibility Solution by The Suffolk Times', hideMobile : false, hideTrigger : false, language : 'en', position : 'left', leadColor : '#146ff8', triggerColor : '#146ff8', triggerRadius : '50%', triggerPositionX : 'right', triggerPositionY : 'center', triggerIcon : 'people', triggerSize : 'medium', triggerOffsetX : 20, triggerOffsetY : 20, mobile : { triggerSize : 'small', triggerPositionX : 'right', triggerPositionY : 'center', triggerOffsetX : 10, triggerOffsetY : 10, triggerRadius : '50%' } }); }; e.appendChild(s);}());