Dorothy Pfalzer

Southold resident Dorothy Pfalzer passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 14, 1928, in Manhattan, N.Y., to William and Thelma Lupton.

She was predeceased in 1991 by her husband, W. Edward Pfalzer, whom she married in 1948. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Boeckman, in 2013. She is survived by her sister, Jean Rieger; her son, Thomas Pfalzer, and his wife, Suzanne Breitenbach; her grandson, Keith Lutz, and his wife, Debra Lutz; and her great-grandchildren, Jaclyn, Ashley and Ryan.

Over the years Dorothy was active in several East End churches, and was a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. Up until a few years ago, she served as the cashier at the church’s Good News Thrift Shop every Saturday.

She also worked at Southold Town Hall for several years.

Table tennis was something Dorothy excelled at, and even in her later years she would head down to the Southold Town Recreation Center for a game or three with the other ping-pong players there.

Dorothy had a caring and generous spirit, always willing to help in any way she could, whether that involved driving someone to church or to a doctor’s appointment, or simply visiting someone who was in need of companionship.

She loved to bake, and had a delicious recipe for pumpkin tea bread. A loaf of that tea bread was something she’d often give to friends and family as a no-occasion gift.

Dorothy is now in the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, and reunited with all those loved ones who have gone before her.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home handled the private burial service for immediate family at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, N.Y. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Mattituck Presbyterian Church sometime after Easter.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1411, Mattituck, NY 11952.

