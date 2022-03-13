Downed utility poles temporarily block access to Orient

PSEG Long Island crews at work in Orient Sunday morning. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Strong wind knocked down two utility poles, temporarily cutting off access to Orient on the Route 25 causeway late Saturday night.

One pole had a transformer, according to Southold Town police chief Martin Flatley, who said the incident happened around 11 p.m. The road remained block for most of the overnight hours as PSEG Long Island crews responded. One lane was reopened early Sunday morning.

The chief said Orient retained power as crews fixed the downed poles and the PSEG Outage map Sunday morning showed no outages in the area.

Temperatures plummeted late Saturday as a storm brought a band of light snow across the region. Temperatures will remain chilly Sunday with a high of 37 degrees and winds of 20-23 mph.

Earlier Saturday, weather was responsible for a brief outage that affected 3,148 customers in the Mattituck-Laurel area. The outage occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at Factory Avenue. About 1,615 customers had power restored within five minutes and the rest of the customers were restored within 40 minutes, according to PSEG.