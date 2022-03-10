Drama club presents ‘Chicago’

The Southold Drama Club will present the musical “Chicago” (Teen Edition) Thursday to Sunday, March 10 to 13, at the district auditorium on Oaklawn Avenue.

The musical, by Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse and John Kander, is directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann and choreography by Anita Boyer and members of the cast. Isabelle Penny and Katie Russell play Roxie and Velma — two celebrity criminals — in the story set in Jazz Age Chicago.

Tickets, available in advance at Southold Free Library or at the door, are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Call 631-765-5400 for information.

Photos by Casey Rooney: