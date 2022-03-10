Eric Young Reynal died March 6, 2022, at Peconic Landing in Greenport, where he had been a resident for the past three years. He was 85.

Born July 1, 1936, in Los Angeles, Calif., Mr. Reynal was the son of Eugene and Elizabeth (Young) Reynal. He graduated from the Groton School in 1954 and from Harvard University in 1958.

He married Carmen Quintana Carbonell on Aug. 1, 1963, in Santiago, Chile. For 30 years, he was a vice president with Citibank. He belonged to the Onteora Club and Harvard Club. Family said he enjoyed golf and literature.

Predeceased by his brother, Anthony, in 2001, he is survived by his wife; his children, William, of New York, Carmen, of Greenport, and Michael, of Des Moines, Iowa; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 12, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating.