Gold Boots Foundation fundraiser brings in $20K, Affordable housing units take step forward
Here are the headlines for Monday, March 28, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gold Boots Foundation fundraiser brings in $20K that will go toward scholarships for Greenport students
After site plan deemed complete, Greenport affordable housing units take a step forward
Town Board OKs new vacation rentals registry
Town Board declines request by civic groups to form comp plan committee
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Two veterans from Calverton Meadows honored through Quilts of Valor Foundation
Polish school in Riverhead begins preparation for 50-year jubilee celebration
Civic leaders want moratorium, but Town Board unlikely to move forward with request
Photos: Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Jamesport
NORTHFORKER
Want to get into composting, but not sure how to start? Let us guide your way
Discover Southold Scavenger Hunt returns next month
Celebrate Women’s History Month at the first national refuge to be named for a woman
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Hedgewood Farm
‘Rent a Jennie’ program brings Ellen’s on Front to your kitchen
What’s for sale on the North Fork with solar power
WEATHER
Expect freezing temperatures throughout the day with a high temperature near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19.