Gold Boots Foundation fundraiser brings in $20K, Affordable housing units take step forward

More than $19,000 was raised just through ticket sales, donations and an auction for The Gold Boots Foundation. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 28, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gold Boots Foundation fundraiser brings in $20K that will go toward scholarships for Greenport students

After site plan deemed complete, Greenport affordable housing units take a step forward

Town Board OKs new vacation rentals registry

Town Board declines request by civic groups to form comp plan committee

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Two veterans from Calverton Meadows honored through Quilts of Valor Foundation

Polish school in Riverhead begins preparation for 50-year jubilee celebration

Civic leaders want moratorium, but Town Board unlikely to move forward with request

Photos: Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Jamesport

NORTHFORKER

Want to get into composting, but not sure how to start? Let us guide your way

Discover Southold Scavenger Hunt returns next month

Celebrate Women’s History Month at the first national refuge to be named for a woman

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Hedgewood Farm

‘Rent a Jennie’ program brings Ellen’s on Front to your kitchen

What’s for sale on the North Fork with solar power

WEATHER

Expect freezing temperatures throughout the day with a high temperature near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19.