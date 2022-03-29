Governor pushing for more restrictive bail law, Greenport residents oppose amendments to parking law
Governor pushes for more restrictive bail law; local legislators have mixed opinions
Residents oppose parking amendments in Greenport saying they’re ‘anti-business’
Concerns over events have landed Manor Lane restaurant back in court
Celebrate Earth Month with a cocktail that tastes — and does — good
10 things to do on the North Fork this April
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Blustery northwest winds that could gust as high as 34 mph could make it feel more like 5 to 15 degrees, the NWS said. The low tonight will be around 24.