Greenport ‘parklets’ face uncertain future, Internet threat leads to police presence at Southold school

Guests and residents of Greenport Village enjoy the parklets on Aug. 31, 2020. (Credit: David Benthal/file)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport trustees may vote against parklets’ return

Mixed-use project in Southold still needs environmental review

‘Non-credible, Internet threat’ made against Southold school, prompting police presence Tuesday

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Local Planning Committee holds first meeting as process begins on allocating $10M for downtown projects

NORTHFORKER

Karunā Hot Yoga in Greenport offers classes for yoga practitioners of all skill levels

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected after 8 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 40.